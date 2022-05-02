ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $453,845.99 and $18.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009977 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00214188 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

