Contrasting ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 5.82 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -14.83 Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.89 $1.47 billion ($1.07) -10.47

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% Farfetch 64.79% -331.09% 41.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 0 10 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 1 12 0 2.92

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $26.73, suggesting a potential upside of 100.20%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $38.69, suggesting a potential upside of 245.47%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farfetch beats ACV Auctions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

