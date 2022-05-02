Contrasting QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) & Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of QualTek Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Primoris Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QualTek Services and Primoris Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Primoris Services 1 0 3 0 2.50

QualTek Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.75%. Primoris Services has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given QualTek Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Primoris Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QualTek Services and Primoris Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.18 -$4.06 million N/A N/A Primoris Services $3.50 billion 0.35 $115.61 million $2.14 10.83

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Profitability

This table compares QualTek Services and Primoris Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QualTek Services N/A -1,753.67% -25.94% Primoris Services 3.31% 14.21% 5.33%

Summary

Primoris Services beats QualTek Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. The Pipeline Services segment offers a range of services comprising pipeline construction, maintenance, facility, and integrity services; installation of compressor and pump stations; and metering facilities for entities in the petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as gas, water, and sewer utilities. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

