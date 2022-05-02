Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $862.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $862.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $833.12 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. 1,608,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,656. Copart has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

