Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Copart by 117.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.