Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

CPRT stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

