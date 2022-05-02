Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,448. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after acquiring an additional 140,937 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,298,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

