Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 6363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

