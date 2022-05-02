Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.21

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 12233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJREF. CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $656.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.