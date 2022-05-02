Covalent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Covalent has a total market cap of $60.72 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00217004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00452755 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,027.90 or 1.91414909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

