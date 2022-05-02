Cowen Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $123.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.