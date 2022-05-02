Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $13.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.47) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CRARY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 212,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,761. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

