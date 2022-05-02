Credit Suisse Group Increases Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.83) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) target price (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $893.01.

HCXLF stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

