Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.67.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

