Critical Contrast: ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) versus WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) and WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and WANdisco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.98% 17.13% 6.32% WANdisco N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU and WANdisco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.49 $3.63 billion $8.72 6.89 WANdisco $10.53 million 13.28 -$34.33 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than WANdisco.

Volatility & Risk

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANdisco has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ITOCHU and WANdisco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A WANdisco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ITOCHU beats WANdisco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, pig iron, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, base and minor metals, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

WANdisco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments. The company also offers LiveDAta Migrator, a cloud migration tool to initiate a transfer of data from one cluster to another; LiveCode that power the business with future-proof technology; LiveData Cloud Services for Azureto to facilitate petabyte scale cloud migration without business interruption; and LiveData for MultiCloud that keeps data consistent across a distributed environment. In addition, it offers Apache Hive, a data warehouse system that allows easy data querying, analysis, and reporting of massive datasets distributed across various systems, file stores, and databases; Apache Ranger, which provides centralized security administration, fine-grained authorization, and centralized auditing within a single cluster; and Apache Sentry to control and enforce privileges on data for authenticated users and applications. Further, it offers cloud analytics, hybrid cloud, multi cloud, and recovery solutions. WANdisco plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

