Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Crown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $110.04 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

