CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Down 25.6% This Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $810,082.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00008600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,903 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

