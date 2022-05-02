Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 45.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $29,173.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.14 or 0.07276380 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039225 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,123,318 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

