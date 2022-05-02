Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 3,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 706,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

