Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 4,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 706,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

HLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

About Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.