Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $188.01

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.01 and last traded at $188.81, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

