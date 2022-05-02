Curecoin Price Hits $0.0430 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,557,121 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

