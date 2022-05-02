CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $96.59. 142,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,821. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.