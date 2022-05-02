CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,457 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 296,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

