D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.76

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.76 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 7809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

