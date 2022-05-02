Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,018. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

