DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 59.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 21% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $314.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,396.15 or 1.00137949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001471 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

