Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will post $368.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 385,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

