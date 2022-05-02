Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.34. 15,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Get Data I/O alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Data I/O Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.