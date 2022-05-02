Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 15,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Data I/O by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

