Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.
NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 15,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.52.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Data I/O Company Profile (Get Rating)
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
