Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,049.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $149,714.57 and $11,049.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00216444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00433368 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 279.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73,532.71 or 1.91330247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,238,254 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.