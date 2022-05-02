Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 4.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 6,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,414,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

