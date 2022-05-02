DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.00 million and $40,768.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003144 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012261 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,940,399 coins and its circulating supply is 56,737,473 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

