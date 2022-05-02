DeFi Bids Reaches Market Capitalization of $268,992.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $268,992.00 and $630.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00100564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00028372 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,411,139 coins and its circulating supply is 23,164,112 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars.

