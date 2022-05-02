Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $19,401,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,515. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

