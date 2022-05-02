DeGate Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $159,881.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.17 or 0.07309886 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038730 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

