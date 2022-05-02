DeHive (DHV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137,550.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $158,754.52 and $137,550.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.62 or 0.07331708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042489 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

