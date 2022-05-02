DeHive Price Hits $0.19 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $157,219.59 and $90,197.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00219023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038925 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 277.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00434834 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,336.65 or 1.89620978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

