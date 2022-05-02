Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.75 ($115.86).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €33.84 ($36.39) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($152.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

