Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 3,925 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 528,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,339. The company has a market capitalization of $258.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

