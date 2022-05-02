Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. 83,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,092. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.