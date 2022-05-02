Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

BK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 373,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,576. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

