Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 350 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 141,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,007. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

