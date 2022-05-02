Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 987.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,644 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. 2,093,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,789,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.