Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $183.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,683,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.51 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.