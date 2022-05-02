Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,939 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 6.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $69,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.46. The stock had a trading volume of 145,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,566. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.