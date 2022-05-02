Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 310 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 64,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.36. 79,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,458. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

