Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $335.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Denbury posted sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

DEN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11. Denbury has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 3.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

