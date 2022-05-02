Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.27. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 83,868 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57.
About Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
