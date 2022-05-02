DePay Tops One Day Volume of $2,463.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. DePay has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $2,463.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.82 or 0.07277669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00039248 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.